Amidst huge releases, a small Telugu film is earning and bringing better numbers every single day. In three days, the film stands at a total of 1.62 crore. Sarangapani Jathakam, starring Priyadarshi Pulikonda as the lead, arrived in the theaters on April 25 and has been growing ever since!

The film is a comedy-drama centered around a man’s strong belief in astrology. It also features Roopa Koduvayur and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. The positive word of mouth has been helping the film grow!

Sarangapani Jathakam Box Office Day 3

On the third day, Sunday, April 27, Sarangapani Jathakam earned 54 lakh at the box office, maintaining its pace in the same range since the opening day. The film might pass the Monday test with a minimal drop at the box office!

Check out the three-day collection of the comedy-drama at the box office.

Day 1: 50 lakh

Day 2: 58 lakh

Day 3: 54 lakh

Total: 1.62 crore

Sarangpani Jathakam VS Priyadarshi Pulikoda’s Last Release

Priyadarshi Pulikoda’s last release was 28 degrees Celsius, which arrived in the theaters on April 4 and could garner only 10 lakh in its lifetime at the box office. His current release has churned out 1520% higher collection than the weekend itself!

However, it would be impossible for Priyadarshi Pulikonda to match his last success. While his current film has already earned 16.2 times more than his last release, his last hit at the box office is Court: State VS A Nobody, and it would be very difficult to reach its 40 crore box office!

