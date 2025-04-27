The Mammootty starrer action-thriller film Bazooka is struggling at the box office. The film is now close to covering 50% of its budget but there is little or no hope left for it. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 17th day.

Bazooka Box Office Collection Day 17

On its 17th day, the Mammootty starrer earned 4 lakhs when it came to its day-wise collection. Its 17-day day-wise collections remained the same as its previous day. The movie had amassed 11 lakhs on its 15th day after which it had witnessed a sharp drop of around 63%.

The total India net collection of Bazooka now stands at 13.78 crores. The movie is most likely to close its theatrical run below 15 crores. It has also been receiving mostly negative reviews from the critics and masses alike which has affected its box office performance.

Bazooka has been mounted at a budget of 28 crores. With its current India net collection of 13.78 crores, the film has covered around 49% of its budget. It is almost inching towards covering 5b0% of its budget but Mammootty’s recent outing is a box office flop like his previous outing, Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse.

The movie has also been facing a stiff competition at the Mollywood box office from movies like Thudarum, Alappuzha Gymkhana, Maranamass and L2: Empuraan. The film might also wrap up its theatrical run with being the 6th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. It needs 3.57 crores to beat Maranamass to attain the 5th position in this list but that looks impossible now. Talking about the film, it has been directed by Deeno Dennis and also stars Gautham Vasudev Menon in the lead role.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

