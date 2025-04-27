The Siddhu Jonnalagadda starrer spy action comedy Jack is clearly a lost cause. The movie has turned out to be a colossal disaster and will wrap up below 10 crores. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 15th day.

Jack Box Office Collection Day 15

On its 15th day, the Siddhu Jonnalagadda starrer minted 5 lakhs when it came to its day-wise collection. Its day-wise was the same as its 14th day. The movie had amassed 2 lakhs on its 13th day after which it had witnessed a growth of around 60%.

However, this is of no use since the fate of the film is sealed. The total India net collection of the film comes to 7.91 crores. It is yet to cross even 10 crores and will close its theatrical run below the same.

Not only this but Jack’s 15-day collections is also trailing miserably behind Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s last box office hit, the 2024 romantic action comedy film, Tillu Square. For the unversed, Tillu Square earned an impressive 70.3 crores on its 15th day, which is around 88.74% ahead of his 2025 release. The film is also far away from its budget recovery.

Jack is mounted at a budget of 35 crores. With its current India net collection of 7.91 crores, the film has only managed to cover 22.6% of its budget. It will thus, wrap up its theatrical run without even covering 50% of its budget.

About The Film

Talking about Jack, it has been directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar. Apart from Siddhu Jonnalagadda, the film also stars Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Prakash Raj and Naresh in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Sam CS.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Gymkhana Box Office Day 2: Telugu Version Of Naslen’s Superhit Film Needs To Earn 10.33 Crore To Beat The #1 Malayalam Film In Tollywood!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News