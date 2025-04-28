Thudarum, starring Mohanlal and Shobana, is doing superb business. After a solid start, it jumped much higher than expected and has managed to pull off a strong total in the opening weekend. It was expected to debut with a decent total, but in reality, it has amassed a much higher sum and exceeded all expectations at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 3 days!

Wraps up the opening weekend on an impressive note!

Mohanlal returned to the big screen within a gap of a month after the release of L2: Empuraan. The halo effect of the same came into play for the latest Malayalam crime drama. But after a good start of over 5 crores, the film grew based on strong content over the next two days. In fact, on Sunday, it comfortably crossed the 10 crore mark. Overall, it amassed 24.74 crore net at the Indian box office in 3 days. Including taxes, it equals 29.19 crore gross.

Overseas, Mohanlal is a dominating force of Mollywood. After the fantastic run of L2: Empuraan, Thudarum also made impressive earnings over the weekend. As per the latest update, it has earned an estimated 38.98 crore gross internationally.

Combining the Indian and overseas gross, Thudarum has earned an impressive 68.17 crore gross (estimates) at the worldwide box office in just 3 days. With this, it is on track to hit the 100 crore milestone in the next few days, thus highlighting the power of strong word-of-mouth.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 24.74 crores

India gross- 29.19 crores

Overseas gross- 38.98 crores

Worldwide gross- 68.17 crores

Second century of 2025 is on the cards for Mohanlal!

With almost 70 crores already in the kitty, the film is a confirmed second consecutive century for Laletan in 2025. His last theatrical release, L2: Empuraan, was a different beast altogether, giving the Mollywood superstar his first 100 crore grosser of the year. Back-to-back 100 crore grossers will definitely be a huge achievement for him.

