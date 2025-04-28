Ryan Coogler’s R-rated horror movie Sinners has been earning spectacular numbers since its release. The movie, featuring Michael B Jordan in the lead role, has crossed the first major milestone at the box office in North America after collecting almost $50 million on its second weekend. It is only behind IT’s second-weekend collection ever for R-rated horror movies. It has also become the third highest-grossing film of the year. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The horror movie is immovable from the #1 spot in the domestic box office chart. The film will soon crack the top 5 highest grosser list for horror movies in the post-pandemic era. It has also beaten horror movies like The Black Phone, Halloween Kills, Nosferatu, and Alien: Romulus. Jordan’s flick has also surpassed Dog Man’s total $97.97 million in the US to enter this year’s top three highest-grossing films list.

Ryan Coogler’s film Sinners is set to beat Nope’s domestic haul in just 11 days, but it has crossed the $100 million milestone ahead of that. According to Luiz Fernando‘s report, the horror flick collected a spectacular $45 million on its second weekend. It has registered as the 2nd biggest second weekend ever for R-rated horror movies and is only under IT’s $60.1 million for the 2nd weekend gross. It has an incredible hold at the box office, witnessing a drop of 6.3% from last weekend when it opened in theatres in North America.

The R-rated movie has hit the $122.5 million cume in North America, surpassing the domestic total of Dog Man’s $97.97 million to become the third highest-grossing film of the year. Therefore, the movie has beaten The Black Phone’s $90.1 million, Nosferatu‘s $95.6 million, Alien: Romulus’ $105.3 million, and Scream 6’s $108.4 million domestic cumes. It will soon beat Nope’s $123.3 million to become the 5th highest-grossing horror movie post-COVID.

The Ryan Coogler-helmed Sinners, which was released on April 18, is eyeing a domestic run of $230 million to $280 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

