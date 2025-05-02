Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 is growing at the box office and the opening day ticket sales of the film made its evident that the film is here to stay. On the opening day, the drama has managed to surpass the opening day ticket sales of every single Hindi film of 2024 except for Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava!

Ajay Devgn VS Sunny Deol

The comparison is slightly more fair since Ajay Devgn’s film arrived on Thursday, just like Sunny Deol’s Jaat! However, Ajay’s film, helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, registered 152% higher ticket sales on BMS than Jaat, which registered 110K ticket sales on Thursday, day 1, April 10.

Raid 2 Day 1 Ticket Sales

On the opening day, May 1, Thursday, Raid 2 registered a ticket sale of 278K, surpassing the ticket sales of every single Hindi film on BMS. While it could not surpass Chhaava’s giant number of 669K, it has managed to beat every other Hindi release’s opening day ticket sales!

Pushes Salman Khan To Number 3

Ajay Devgn promptly changed the list of the top 10 ticket sales on BMS on the opening day for a Hindi film, pushing Salman Khan’s Sikandar to number 3 and claiming the second spot for himself.

Check out the top 10 ticket sales of Hindi films on day 1 on BMS.

Chhaava: 669K Raid 2: 278K Sikandar: 271K Sky Force: 193K** Sanam Teri Kasam ReRelease: 152K Kesari Chapter 2: 150K Jaat: 110K (Thu) Deva: 88K Emergency: 87K* The Diplomat: 75K

* Tickets at Rs 99/BOGO Offer

** 46K tickets sold at discounted prices and offers.

On the second day, Raid 2 sold 34.4K tickets from 7 am to 1 pm on BMS; this is almost 57% lower than the previous day’s sales for the same time frame. However, it is still a great number for a working day!

