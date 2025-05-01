Sunny Deol’s collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers, Jaat, is very close to the success verdict. Unfortunately, the competition at the ticket windows has gotten intense with the arrival of Raid 2. It’s now or never as the action thriller only needs 13% growth. Scroll below for day 21 box office update!

Another 30% drop on Wednesday

Jaat garnered estimated earnings of 49 lakhs on day 21 in India. Kesari Chapter 2 continued to steal its thunder as it remained the go-to option of movie buffs. It led to another 30% drop at the box office, compared to 70 lakhs minted on the previous day.

The 21-day total at the Indian box office has concluded at an estimated 88.38 crore net, which is about 104.28 crores in gross collections! There’s one more day for the completion of the third week. Unfortunately, the earnings would fall further today as Raid 2 and The Bhootnii have joined the box office race.

The real test begins now as Jaat would have to hold its fort, or it could soon end its theatrical run.

Needs only 13% growth!

In 21 days, Jaat has managed to recover around 88% of its budget. Made on an estimated cost of 100 crores, it needs only 13% growth in its lifetime to enter the 100 crore club. It would become the second film in Sunny Deol’s career to hit a century after Gadar 2. The pace during the upcoming weekend will majorly determine its fate at the box office.

All in all, it’s a now or never scenario for Gopichand Malineni‘s directorial, which is on the verge of crashing.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Andaz Apna Apna Re-Release Box Office Day 6: 96% Lower Than Sanam Teri Kasam But Already Done & Dusted?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News