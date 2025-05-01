Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday in key roles, is enjoying a smooth ride at ticket windows. After displaying an impressive jump over the second weekend, the film is maintaining the momentum on weekdays. Yesterday, on day 13, there was a minimal drop, which took it a step closer to the 75 crore mark at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Reception of the film

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the Bollywood historical courtroom drama was theatrically released on April 18, 2025. Upon its release, the biggie opened to positive reviews from critics. Akshay Kumar and all the other actors were praised for their performance. Also, other aspects like direction and screenplay were praised.

Even among the ticket-buying audience, Kesari Chapter 2 has been enjoying favorable word-of-mouth, which can be clearly seen through the film’s growth over the first two weekends and good hold during weekdays.

Kesari Chapter 2 at the Indian box office

After enjoying the discounted ticket rates at selected locations on Tuesday, Kesari Chapter 2 displayed a good hold on the second Wednesday. On day 13, it earned 2.25 crores, a minimal drop from day 12’s 2.72 crores. This clearly shows that moviegoers are appreciating the content.

Overall, Kesari Chapter 2 has amassed a total of 73.55 crore net at the Indian box office in 13 days. Today, the film will wrap up its second week, which will likely happen by crossing the 75 crore mark.

More about the film

Produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films, Kesari Chapter 2 also stars Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day, Amit Sial, and others. It is based on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and its aftermath.

