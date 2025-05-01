Finally, the countdown is over, as Suriya has arrived on the big screen with his latest release, Retro. As the actor returns after the debacle of Kanguva, all eyes are set on how his latest film performs at ticket windows. As far as day 1 collection is concerned, the biggie aims for a solid response, possibly the second-highest opening at the Indian box office for the Kollywood star. Keep reading for a detailed prediction report!

Good buzz on the ground level

Kanguva was the biggest film in Suriya’s career in terms of scale and execution. However, when it came to ground-level buzz, it was not up to the mark. It made all the noise, mostly on social media, and genuine interest was not as expected. His latest release, which is a much smaller film than Kanguva, has generated genuine interest on the ground.

Karthik Subbaraj enjoys goodwill as a director, and his collaboration with Suriya excited fans and neutrals. Also, the promotional content was received well by the viewers. So, the buzz is good, and the stage is set for Retro.

Holiday benefit

There’s a holiday in Tamil Nadu due to Labor Day, which will significantly boost Retro throughout the day. Also, apart from fans, the neutral audience will likely step out in large numbers to watch the film. Even a state like Kerala, where Suriya enjoys a good fan base, will likely contribute a good chunk of business.

Day 1 prediction of Retro

In India, Retro’s advance booking for the opening day has closed at above 11 crore gross, which is a solid number and surprisingly, higher than Kanguva (10.95 crore gross). This clearly indicates that the film will surprise everyone. Considering all factors working in favor and the lack of competition, the film aims to earn an impressive 18-20 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1.

With such a start, Retro will most likely register Suriya’s second-biggest opening after Kanguva’s 24 crore net. In the case of Kanguva, ticket rates were high, which gave it an edge.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Raid 2 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final): 121% Jump In Final 24 Hours, Records 3rd Highest Pre-Sales Of 2025 In Bollywood!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News