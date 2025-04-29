Suriya is all set to arrive in the theaters on May 1 with his next action drama, Retro. The film offered a thrilling trailer last week, which impressed with its Hindi version as well as killer editing. Hopes are at a high with this film helmed by Karthik Subbaraj. Suriya’s Last Tamil Opening

Suriya arrived with Kanguva at the box office, which was his last theatrical release. It opened at the box office with a massive 22 crore, turning into the biggest opener of the actor’s career. It is impossible for his upcoming film to touch this number, more so because it will face a clash with Raid 2 and HIT 3.

Retro VS Top Tamil Opener Of 2025

While Suriya might not cross his best opening with Retro, he might also stand at a distance from the highest Tamil opening of 2025, which was delivered by Ajith Kumar‘s Good Bad Ugly. Interestingly, Suriya might also not occupy the second spot claimed by Ajith Kumar again with Vidaamuyarchi!

Suriya To Enter Top 5

However, Suriya is definitely entering the top 5 highest Tamil openers of 2025. In fact it needs only 3 crore, to beat Vishal’s Madha Gaja Raja and take the fifth spot in the list of top 5 openers. With this achievement, Suriya’s film will also push the most profitable Tamil film of 2025 out of the list of top 5 Tamil openers of 2025.

Check out the top 5 Tamil openers of 2025 at the Kollywood Box Office in India.

Good Bad Ugly: 29.25 crore Vidaamuyarchi: 27 crore Dragon: 5.4 crore Veera Dheera Sooran: 3.2 crore Madha Gaja Raja: 3 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

