We’re just a couple of days away from the three big releases of the three respective industries. From Bollywood, Ajay Devgn is returning as Amay Patnaik with Raid 2. From Kollywood, Suriya is looking forward to reviving his glory with Retro. From Tollywood, Nani is coming with HIT 3 and aiming to take his box office pull and stardom to the next level. All three of these films, if made well, have the potential to smash a strong total. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Raid 2

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the Bollywood crime drama is a sequel to Raid. Released in 2018, Raid was a critical and commercial success. Backed by strong content, it earned over 100 crore net at the Indian box office. It is considered one of the best films in Ajay Devgn’s filmography.

Raid 2 will enjoy the goodwill of its predecessor, and there’s genuine interest on the ground level. Also starring Riteish Deshmukh in a key role, the film carries the potential to earn between 160 and 180 crore net in India if word-of-mouth turns out to be good. It’s already giving a winner vibes like Drishyam 2 and Shaitaan.

Retro

It’s an important film for Suriya. The Kollywood actor was once considered a potential superstar, but unfortunately, his consecutive failures disrupted his journey. Even his last release, Kanguva, was a massive failure at ticket windows. Now, with Retro, the actor is looking to bounce back.

Since Karthik Subbaraj helms it, expectations are high from Retro. If the content clicks with the audience, the film could easily earn 70-90 crores at the Indian box office, thus giving much-needed relief to the actor.

HIT 3

In the last few years, Nani has witnessed his graph moving upwards significantly. One after another, the actor has delivered winners and big grossers at the box office. With HIT 3, he’s looking to enter the big league, and the stage is already set. Being a third installment in the HIT Universe, the biggie is enjoying solid buzz on the ground level in the Telugu market.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT 3 has the face value of Nani, known for choosing interesting scripts. If the content turns out to be appealing, it could earn 100-120 crore net at the Indian box office.

Overall, the three major May 1 releases have the potential to earn 330-390 crore net in India if they enjoy favorable word-of-mouth.

