L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is on the verge of ending its theatrical run soon. Released amid high expectations, the magnum opus kicked off its journey on a historic note. It continued for the first couple of weeks but afterward, the momentum dropped and collections didn’t reach expected heights. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 32!

Makes dismal earnings in the fifth weekend!

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the Mollywood action thriller was theatrically released on March 27. Being a front-loaded affair, it debuted with historic numbers. But since word-of-mouth was mixed, it couldn’t maintain the stronghold for a longer time.

The fifth weekend started with L2: Empuraan earning just 1 lakh on the fifth Friday. With zero growth, the film earned just 1 lakh on Saturday, followed by another 1 lakh on Sunday. Overall, it earned just 3 lakh during the fifth weekend, pushing the total collection to 106.60 crore net at the Indian box office after 32 days, as per Sacnilk.

L2: Empuraan faces a huge deficit

Though L2: Empuraan is the only Malayalam film to hit a century after Manjummel Boys, its final outcome could be described as underwhelming considering the heavy cost.

Reportedly, L2: Empuraan was made on a budget of 180 crores, making it the most expensive Malayalam film ever. Against such a huge cost, it made 106.60 crores. So, it failed to recover 73.40 crores. This pending amount can’t be described as a loss as the film has already minted a historic sum of share for buyers. It could be said that the film faced a deficit of 73.40 crores.

A big failure in dubbed versions

Other than the original Malayalam version, the Mohanlal starrer failed to even earn a respectable sum in all other dubbed versions. The film was expected to do well in Tamil and Telugu, but it couldn’t make any impact.

