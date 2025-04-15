Nani is one Tollywood actor who has kept everyone intrigued with his lineup of upcoming films. One of his upcoming exciting projects is HIT: The Third Case, aka HIT 3. The film is already enjoying good hype around itself due to its teaser and recently released trailer. Scheduled to release next month, the magnum opus is likely to earn record-breaking numbers for Nani. But before it happens, it is making noise due to pre-release theatrical business. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The upcoming Tollywood action thriller is slated to release on May 1. Due to its franchise value and Nani‘s presence, the film is already a hot property in the Telugu trade circle. Also, the buzz is high due to the powerful teaser and trailer. Due to this, it has amassed solid pre-release deals from buyers.

HIT: The Third Case enjoys solid pre-release theatrical business!

As per the report on Track Tollywood, HIT: The Third Case’s pre-release theatrical business is valued at 15 crores for Andhra Pradesh (six territories). The business of the Ceded region is said to be 5 crores. Theatrical rights in the Nizam region are valued at 11-12 crores. Including businesses from the rest of India and overseas, the worldwide pre-release business is valued at around 40 crores.

Estimated target revealed!

Considering the theatrical rights valuation of around 40 crores, HIT: The Third Case needs to earn a share of 40 crores globally, which is possible with a 75-80 crore gross business at the worldwide box office. So, to enter the safe zone, the film must earn 75-80 crore gross globally.

With positive word-of-mouth, HIT 3 can easily achieve this collection. In fact, it seems to be a confirmed 100 crore grosser for Nani.

Meanwhile, the magnum opus has already amassed a huge chunk of the amount through non-theatrical deals. Reportedly, Netflix has bagged its streaming rights at a price higher than 50 crores, thus earning a record deal for Nani.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

