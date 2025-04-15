Good Bad Ugly made good use of yesterday’s holiday (Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti), as a healthy collection was recorded. As expected, there was a noticeable drop from Sunday, but compared to Friday, the drop was negligible, which is a good sign. In the meantime, it has entered the 100 crore club at the Indian box office, making it Ajith Kumar’s third century in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 5!

The Kollywood magnum opus, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, was released on April 10 amid mixed to negative reviews from critics. Many criticized it as a mere fan service, nothing else. Still, the film managed to secure a healthy sum during the first 5 days. Before this, only one Tamil film entered the 100 crore club in the form of Dragon, and now, Ajith’s biggie has joined the list.

Good Bad Ugly scores a century at the Indian box office!

On day 5, due to the holiday, Good Bad Ugly earned a good 14.56 crores, as per Sacnilk. Compared to Friday’s 15 crores, it dropped by just 2.93%, but compared to Sunday’s 22.30 crores, it fell by 34.70%. Overall, the magnum opus scored 100.86 crore net at the Indian box office in 5 days, thus scoring a century. In gross collection, it stands at 119.01 crores.

Dragon is currently the highest-grossing Tamil film in 2025, with a sum of 102.48 crore net. As we can see, Good Bad Ugly needs less than 2 crores to surpass it. So today, we’ll get Kollywood’s new highest-grosser of the year.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1- 29.25 crores

Day 2- 15 crores

Day 3- 19.75 crores

Day 4- 22.30 crores

Day 5- 14.56 crores

Total- 100.86 crores

Third post-COVID century for Ajith Kumar!

In the post-pandemic era, Ajith Kumar had two 100-crore club entrants, Valimai and Thunivu. Now, with Good Bad Ugly, he scored his third century. Unfortunately, he couldn’t enjoy a hat-trick as Vidaamuyarchi failed miserably and wrapped up its domestic run below 90 crore net collection.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

