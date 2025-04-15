It has been quite a favorable run so far for Jaat at the Indian box office. Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and Regina Cassandra starrer is now entering the regular working days. The action thriller witnessed a good boost during the holiday season, inching closer to the 50 crore mark. Scroll below for day 5 collections, budget recovery, and more!

After the first extended weekend garnering 40.62 crores, Gopichand Malineni’s directorial witnessed a good Monday due to the Ambedkar Jayanti holiday. Compared to the opening day of 9.62 crores, it saw a fall of 24% as 7.30 crores came in on day 5.

Jaat is the go-to choice for the audience since there aren’t many options at the ticket window. On Friday, there will be a new competitor – Kesari Chapter 2 and the tables may turn! In 5 days, Sunny Deol starrer has accumulated 47.92 crore net. Today, it will clock a small milestone by hitting the half-century, given there isn’t a major drop.

Take a look at the daily box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 9.62 crores

Day 2: 7 crores (-27%)

Day 3: 9.95 crores (+42%)

Day 4: 14.05 crores (+41%)

Day 5: 7.30 crores (-48%)

Total: 47.92 crores

Including taxes, the gross collections come to approximately 56.54 crores.

Budget Recovery

As per multiple reports, Jaat is mounted on a staggering budget of 100 crores. It has recovered 48% of its total cost so far. It has reached halfway, and there’s still a considerable gap to cover.

Bollywood has been able to deliver only one success in 2025 so far, which is Chhaava. All other films, including Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force and Salman Khan’s Sikandar, were box office duds. It is now to be seen which side Sunny Deol’s film eventually lands on.

