Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna left Sikandar has no hopes left at the box office. The action thriller witnessed barely any growth despite the weekend and the holiday benefit. It is very close to the end of its theatrical run. Scroll below for the collections on day 15.

Sikandar was released in theatres worldwide on March 30, 2025, coinciding with the Eid holiday. It was expected to earn 125 crore+ in the opening weekend itself. Unfortunately, it is only a little beyond the mark in its two-week box office journey.

Shockingly low third weekend!

On day 15, AR Murugadoss‘ directorial has added only 60 lakhs to its box office collections. It witnessed only a slight improvement from 40 lakhs earned on the previous day. In the third weekend, Sikandar garnered a total of 1.40 crore, which is shockingly low for a Salman Khan starrer.

The 15-day total at the Indian box office comes to 128.52 crores.

Budget Recovery

Salman Khan starrer is made on an estimated budget of 200 crores. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala went all out, leaving no stone unturned to make Sikandar an action spectacle. Unfortunately, the action thriller failed in its basic acting and storyline, leading to a recovery of only 64% of the total investment.

There is hardly any hope from here, as the box office collections will further fall during the weekdays. Due to the Ambedkar Jayanti holiday, it might add the bare minimum earnings today. But it’s a crash post that!

Wash out with Kesari Chapter 2’s arrival

Currently, Sunny Deol’s Jaat is the #1 choice of cine-goers in Bollywood. On April 18, Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday are arriving with their courtroom drama, Kesari Chapter 2. The ‘interest’ feature on BookMyShow is witnessing a huge surge as the release date gets closer. At the current pace, Sikandar will be pushed out of theatres with its arrival.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bazooka Box Office Collection Day 4: 49% Higher Than Maranamass + 33% Budget Recovery But The Signs Are Not Good!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News