The highly anticipated film Sikandar, set to release this Eid on March 30th, 2025, promises to be a game-changer in Indian cinema. In a recent promotional video featuring three iconic names—Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and A R Murugadoss—Aamir asks Murugadoss who among the two is the real Sikandar. Wait for Murugadoss’ reply.

In a recent Instagram post, NGE shared a glimpse of the film’s high-voltage energy, stating, Three great legends in one frame! Sparks are bound to fly! Get ready for the most brain-teasing conversation! The full video is coming out soon! @BeingSalmanKhan #AamirKhan #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar Directed by @ARMurugadoss @NGEMovies @SKFilmsOfficial @ZeeMusicCompany @PenMovies @WardaNadiadwala #SikandarEid2025 Sikandar In Cinemas from 30th March

With Sikandar, viewers can expect intense drama, unforgettable performances, and jaw-dropping twists that only legends like Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, and A R Murugadoss can bring to the screen.

A conversation between legends like never before! In the upcoming Sikandar promotional video, posted by Salman Khan, three iconic forces—Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and A.R. Murugadoss—are about to ignite the screen with one brain-teasing moment that will leave you at the edge of your seat.

Who’s the real Sikandar? The answer? You’ll have to wait to hear it from the mastermind himself, A.R. Murugadoss. But one thing’s certain—sparks are flying, and the anticipation is OFF THE CHARTS!

Don’t miss this intense, high-voltage conversation between the legends as they tease out the power, the drama, and the sheer magnetism that’s going to define Sikandar. This is just a glimpse, but it is enough to get your pulse racing!

Get ready for the full video soon! Sikandar is set to hit theaters this Eid on March 30, 2025, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience. Starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the film is directed by the acclaimed A.R. Murugadoss and produced by the visionary Sajid Nadiadwala.

The countdown begins. Stay tuned for the entire conversation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadiadwala Grandson (@nadiadwalagrandson)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: “Shah Rukh Khan Losing His Charm, Aamir Khan Losing His Wives, Salman Khan…”: IPL 2025 Viewers Troll After SRK’s “Shit Hosting”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News