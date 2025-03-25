Mohanlal is all set to unleash havoc at the box office with his upcoming film L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The action thriller is touted as the sequel to Lucifer. While a lot is being said and speculated about the film, the biggest speculation now revolves around Aamir Khan!

A glimpse from the film goes viral, with a man standing with his back to the camera, and the internet is sure that, in all probability, this is Mr. Perfectionist! A crazy fan theory believes that the superstar is indeed playing a cameo in the film!

Fans are convinced that Aamir Khan has a cameo in L2: Empuraan for a strong reason! Speculations say that since his sister Nikhat Khan Hegde is a part of the film, probably Aamir has just returned the favor in all goodwill!

Pictures of the glimpse are going viral on the internet, and fans are sharing similar pictures of Aamir Khan to compare and believe it is indeed him.

The picture has been a point of discussion on Reddit as well, where some believe it is Aamir Khan and others have dissed the idea entirely. A user wrote, “What a way to promote the movie!” Another comment read, “He is not big on cameos for others.”

For the unversed, Nikhat Khan, plays an important role in L2: Empuraan. Recently in a conversation with ETimes, Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed, “I said I liked her when I saw her audition. I said I wanted her. My casting director said, ‘Oh yeah, she’s wonderful. By the way, she’s also Aamir sir’s sister.’ I said, ‘Really?'”

The director even confessed that Aamir Khan reached out to him to ask how did his sister do in the film.

Is It FaFa?

Fans are even speculating if the Dragon in the film is Fahadh Faasil if not Aamir Khan. Another fan was excited on X to believe that this is Aamir Khan for sure!

Ahhh hell nahhh they got Aamir Khan in Empuraan 😆 Lucifer gonna be fighting a demon!

L2: Empuraan arrives in the theaters on March 27 and we guess we will have to wait to confirm who is this!

