Aamir Khan has witnessed the highest of the highs and lowest of the lows at the box office. He created history with Dangal, which is, to date, the highest Indian grosser worldwide. No other film, including Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2, or RRR, could surpass it. But do you know, his biggest flop suffered losses of over 100 crores? Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

Aamir Khan’s highest-grossing film

Most must have guessed it by now! Aamir has given us many memorable films that shined bright at the box office, including PK, 3 Idiots, and Secret Superstar. But his most successful film is Dangal, which raked in lifetime collections of 387.39 crores in India.

Dangal was made on a budget of only 90 crores. It made returns of a whopping 297.39 crores. Nitesh Tiwari’s sports drama was declared a super-duper hit at the Indian box office, with profits of a whopping 330% in its lifetime. It surpassed Neerja, Sultan, and Airlift, among other biggies, to become the most profitable Bollywood film of 2016.

Aamir Khan’s biggest flop!

Our Bollywood superstar has never restricted himself to commercial entertainers and proved versatility with projects like PK, Dhoom 3, and Thugs Of Hindostan.

Aamir Khan’s biggest flop is Laal Singh Chaddha (2022). Made on a budget of 180 crores, the comedy-drama earned only 58.68 crores in its theatrical run. It suffered losses of 121 crores+ at the box office.

Before that, even Thugs Of Hindostan was a major disappointment. It was made on an estimated cost exceeding 250 crores. The 2018 period action-adventure ended its box office run, earning 145.29 crores.

Thugs Of Hindostan managed to recover around 58% of its budget, but Laal Singh Chaddha managed to redeem only 33% of its total investment.

Aamir Khan’s upcoming film

Aamir Khan will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par. Co-starring Genelia D’Souza, the film has suffered multiple delays. It will reportedly release in June 2025. An official announcement is awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Sikandar Box Office vs Rashmika Mandanna’s Most Profitable Bollywood Film: 900 Crores For #1 Spot, It’s Going To Be An Impossible Task!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News