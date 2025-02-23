Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava finally enters the 300 crore club at the box office, with the estimated collection of period drama hitting a total of 335.41 crore* at the box office in 10 days. However, the film witnessed a slight drop on Sunday due to the India-Pakistan match!

Enters 300 Crore Club!

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s film has finally entered the 300-crore club at the box office. While this is Vicky Kaushal’s second entry to the club, the first one being Sanju, where he played a supporting character, it is Rashmika’s third entry to the club after Pushpa 2 and Animal.

Chhaava Box Office Day 10 Estimates

On the tenth day, the second Sunday, February 23, the film earned in the range of 42 – 43 crore* at the box office, as per the early trends. Chhaava witnessed a slight drop from the previous day, which earned 44.1 crore at the box office.

Check out the daywise collection of the period drama at the box office in ten days.

Day 1: 33.1 crore

Day 2: 39.3 crore

Day 3: 49.03 crore

Day 4: 24.1 crore

Day 5: 25.75 crore

Day 6: 32.4 crore

Day 7: 21.6 crore

Day 8: 24.03 crore

Day 9: 44.1 crore

Day 10: 42 crore*

Total: 335.41 crore*

* denotes an estimated number

Beats 10 Bollywood Films

Chhaava is the seventh fastest entry to the 300 crore club. It is, however, the 17th Hindi film to enter the club, surpassing the speed of 10 Bollywood films to enter the club. Meanwhile, it has also surpassed the lifetime collection of Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat, Salman Khan’s Sultan, & Hrithik Roshan’s War!

