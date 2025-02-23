Vishwak Sen is all set to bring the second Telugu disaster of the year at the box office with his film Laila which stands still at a total collection of 3.77 crore at the box office after 9 days! The film after the opening day, has seen a gradual drop ever since!

Budget & Recovery

The adult comedy where, Vishwak Sen plays a double role has been mounted on a reported budget of 16 – 18 crore at the box office. With only a 3.77 crore collection, it has recovered almost 20.9% of the entire budget while most the investment is yet to be recovered!

Laila Box Office Loss

Laila is likely to make a loss of almost 12 – 14 crore at the box office which is huge. This would maintain Vishwak Sen’s losing streak at the box office with Gaami, Gangs Of Godavari and Mechanic Rocky, which arrived in the year 2024!

Vishwak Sen’s Fourth Continous Loss!

This is Vishwak Sen‘s fourth continuous loss at the box office. While Gaami earned 13.45 crore in its lifetime, Gangs Of Godavari registered a collection of 18 crore. His last theatrical release, Mechanic Rocky, earned 7.19 crore in its lifetime! Compared to all of them, Vishwak Sen’s latest arrival at the box office will be his lowest-grossing film since last year!

Check out the day-wise collection of Laila at the box office.

Day 1: 1.4 crore

Day 2: 60 lakh

Day 3: 60 lakh

Day 4: 40 lakh

Day 5: 30 lakh

Day 6: 25 lakh

Day 7: 20 lakh

Day 8: 1 lakh

Day 9: 1 lakh

Total: 3.77 crore

