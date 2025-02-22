The Malayalam film industry is all set to get the third hit of the year at the box office after Rekhachithram and Ponman, which eventually turned superhits. Bromance is currently riding high on success, very close to the victory line at the Mollywood box office in 2025.

Starring Arjun Ashokan, Bharat Bopanna, and Shyam Mohan, the film is already inching towards the hit tag at the Malayalam Box Office. In fact, the film is only 11 lakh away from claiming the hit verdict for itself!

Bromance Budget & Profit

Bromance has been mounted on a reported budget of 3 crore at the box office, and the film has registered a profit of 96.3%. It needs a total collection of 6 crore to claim a hit tag and 9 crore to claim the superhit verdict.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office.

Day 1: 85 lakh

Day 2: 1.2 crore

Day 3: 1.6 crore

Day 4: 65 lakh

Day 5: 53 lakh

Day 6: 48 lakh

Day 7: 35 lakh

Day 8: 23 lakh

Total: 5.89 crore

Will There Be A Weekend Jump?

The film took a good jump of almost 88% from the opening day to the end of the first weekend. Hopefully, it will follow the same route, and there will be an expected jump on the second weekend as well, helping the film race towards the superhit mark!

About Bromance

Helmed by Arun D Jose, the adventure comedy drama is rated 6.7 on IMDb and the official synopsis says, “Binto teams up with his brother’s friends for a thrilling adventure to find him, leading to unexpected twists, discoveries, and unforgettable moments.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

