Bromance: Here’s All You Need To Know About Malayalam Action-Comedy Starring Arjun Ashokan, Mathew Thomas & Mahima Nambiar

Bromance is a close, platonic bond between two male friends with no romantic or physical elements beyond friendship. This aptly named title is the latest project from director Arun D Jose, who previously collaborated with actor Mathew Thomas on Jo and Jo (2022) and Journey of Love 18+ (2023). The actor-director duo is teaming up once again for Bromance. Reports suggest that the film will feature stylized fight sequences reminiscent of Thallumaala.

Bromance: Plot

The protagonist receives an unexpected call from his brother’s friend, urging him to come to Kochi after his brother goes missing. What begins as a search for his sibling leads him through a series of hilarious situations and unforgettable moments.

Bromance: Cast And Crew

Bromance is directed by Arun D. Jose, who co-wrote the script with Raveesh Nath and Thomas P. Sebastian. The film features an ensemble cast including Arjun Ashokan, Mathew Thomas, Shyam Mohan, Mahima Nambiar, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Bharat Bopanna, Sangeeth Prathap, Ambareesh P.S., and Binu Pappu. The editing is handled by Chaman Chakko, with music composed by Govind Vasantha and cinematography by Akhil George. Nimesh Thanur serves as the art director. Ashiq Usman produces the film under the banner of Ashiq Usman Productions.

Bromance: Release Date

The film will be distributed by Central Pictures and will be released in theaters on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2025.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Reloaded Version On OTT: Already 8th Most-Viewed South Indian Film: Allu Arjun Breaks 3 Major Records!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News