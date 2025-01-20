Tollywood is currently busy with Sankranti celebrations. Two movies Daaku Maharaaj and Sankranthi ki Vastunnam have received positive talk from audiences while Game Changer received mixed response. These films are running successfully at the box office. Theatres will continue screening these movies for another week or ten days.

After that, an interesting competition is expected on Valentine’s Day February 14. Movies like Thandel and Pattudala are planned for release on February 7. However, there are strong rumors that one of these movies might get postponed.

Ajith’s film Vidaamuyarchi is set to release on February 6. It will release a day before Naga Chaitanya’s movie Thandel movie that is going to release on February 7th. On February 14 several movies will clash at the box office. These films are not big-budget projects. Instead they focus on strong content to attract audiences.

Vishwak Sen is acting in a complete lady getup for the first time in the movie Laila. The teaser for this film has received a good response. Many people felt that the teaser had a unique concept. It could generate a positive buzz for the movie if the trailer also creates more interest.

Kiran Abbavaram surprised everyone with his hit movie KA. He is coming with the movie Dil Ruba now. This film looks like a love story, but it also has action elements. The glimpses of the movie hint at this combination.

Brahmanandam and his son Gautham are acting together as a grandfather-grandson duo in the movie Brahma Anandam. This film is completely focused on comedy and the makers are confident about its success.

Comedian Dhanraj is also set for the release of his film Rama Ragavam. This movie will be released on February 14. Dhanraj will be teaming up with Samuthirakani in this emotional story.

Four movies are scheduled to release on Valentine’s Day. There is another twist. A Bollywood movie called Chava is also releasing on February 14. This historical drama features Rashmika Mandanna. The movie will be released across India due to its grand story and cast.

It will take another month to see which movie emerges as the winner in this tough competition.

