Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is all set to create history, becoming the second 1000-crore film in the history of Indian Cinema after Baahubali 2. Moreover, it will break most of the remaining records by the end of this weekend, except a few. However, there is still a record that is still far away.

Third-Most Profitable Telugu Film Of 2024

The action film by Sukumar has earned a profit 97.75%. It has been made on a budget of almost 500 crore and has earned 988.75 crore in 14 days. It will enter the 1000 crore club on the 15th day, taking the profit to more than 100%.

Needs To Earn A Total Of 1675 Crore

In order to become the most profitable Telugu film of 2024, Pushpa 2 needs to earn a total of 1675 crore. It would earn a total of 1000+ crore and would need at the most 675 crore more to become the most-profitable film of 2024 beating HanuMan’s 235% profit.

While the film is currently the third-most profitable Telugu film of 2024, it might surpass Tillu Sqaure’s profit of 109.75% on the 15th day already.

Here are the most profitable Telugu films of 2024.

HanuMan : 201 crore | 235% Tillu Square: 83.90 crore | 109.75% Pushpa 2: 988.75 crore*| 97.75% Aay: 13.82 crore | 72.75% Lucky Baskhar: 74.53 crore | 33.09% Mathu Vadalara: 19.98 crore | 24.88% Kalki 2898 AD: 653.21 crore | 8.87%

Pushpa 2 Profit & Collection

The film has been mounted on a budget of 500 crore and has earned 988.75 crore, making a profit of almost 97.75% at the box office.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

