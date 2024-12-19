The most anticipated Indian film of 2024 is showcasing its magic worldwide. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to become India’s highest-grossing film. As for New Zealand, it has surpassed 2024’s biggest grosser, Stree 2, but there’s a long way to go for the #1 spot. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Box Office Collection (New Zealand)

As per Nishit Shaw, Pushpa 2 has made a box office collection of NZ$730K (INR 3.5 crores) in the last 14 days. In only two weeks, it has become the 7th highest-grossing Indian film in New Zealand. It has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Diwale (NZ$600K), Fighter (NZ$588K), and Sultan (NZ$630K), among others, to enter the top 10 grossers.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films in New Zealand:

Pathaan: NZ$1.37M

Jawan: NZ$955K

Animal: NZ$903K

Padmaavat: NZ$874K

Tiger Zinda Hai: NZ$829K

Baahubali 2: NZ$825K

Pushpa 2: NZ$730K

Housefull 4: NZ$673K

Stree 2: NZ$661K

Dangal: NZ$645K

As visible, Stree 2 is the only 2024 film to have featured in the Top 10. It is commendable how Allu Arjun’s film has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao starrer and has now become the #1 grosser of this year in New Zealand.

Pushpa 2: The Rule vs Pathaan

It is to be noted that Shah Rukh Khan led Pathaan is the only film to have crossed the NZ$1 million mark in New Zealand. While Pushpa 2 has crossed more than half the distance, it is to be seen whether it will be able to mint INR 6.58 crores and steal the top spot. Needless to say, the milestone is a difficult one.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Game Changer Box Office USA Premiere Advance Sales: An Unexpected Dip Of 27%, Will Ram Changer Beat His Own RRR?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News