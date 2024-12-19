Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil led Pushpa 2 is enjoying a glorious run in the Hindi belt. It continues its 15 crore+ streak since the big release. The action thriller has scored the third-highest Wednesday of all time, leaving behind biggies like Stree 2, Animal, and others. Scroll below for the latest update on day 14.

Box Office Update Day 14

Pushpa 2: The Rule has earned 17 crores on day 14. It has witnessed a drop of 13% compared to 19.50 crores earned on the previous day. Sukumar’s directorial has scored the third-biggest second Wednesday in the Hindi belt. It is only behind Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

Take a look at the top 5 second-Wednesday earnings among Hindi releases:

Pathaan: 17.5 crores Baahubali 2: 17.25 crores Pushpa 2: 17 crores War: 11.2 crores Sultan: 10.82 crores

The 14-day total of Allu Arjun starrer concludes at 618.50 crores.

Highest Week 2 total!

Pushpa 2 was released on Thursday, December 5, 2024, and enjoyed an 8-day extended week. In only 6 days of the second week, it has scored the highest Week 2 total in Hindi. The action thriller has surpassed every single Indian film, including Baahubali 2 and Stree 2, by a considerable margin to achieve the milestone.

Here’s a look at top 5 Week 2 total among Hindi releases of all time:

Pushpa 2: 175 crores (6 days) Baahubali 2: 143.25 crores Stree 2: 141.4 crores Gadar 2: 134.47 crores Animal: 130.73 crores

Even if one considers Baahubali 2, The Rule has made 22% higher earnings, that too before the end of the second week.

Pushpa 2 vs highest-grossing Hindi films

Sukumar & Allu Arjun’s biggie is currently the second highest-grossing Hindi film in Indian cinema. It has recently surpassed Jawan, which made earnings of 584 in the Hindi belt.

Pushpa 2 is now only 9 crores away from beating #1 Stree 2 (627.50 crores) and creating history in Hindi cinema!

