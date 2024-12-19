Anil Sharma’s last release, Gadar 2, was a big blockbuster success at the Indian box office. It brought back the nostalgia of Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel’s Sakeena on the big screen, and the masses went crazy for it. Unfortunately, Sharma’s upcoming release, Vanvaas, will not enjoy any nostalgia or benefitting factor and is aiming for a dismal start at the Indian box office. On day 1, the film is expected to stay below the 2 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed prediction report!

The upcoming Bollywood drama features Utkarsh Sharma, Nana Patekar, and Simrat Kaur in key roles. It releases tomorrow in theatres and will struggle to enjoy considerable screens. Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2 was a blockbuster, but there won’t be any halo effect of the same on his next film. In fact, it’s going to be one of the lowest openers in the director’s career.

The trailer was released a couple of weeks ago, and it gave the impression of a decent family entertainer with a good message. The trailer received mostly favorable feedback, and with Nana Patekar’s name being associated with the film, some takers would definitely be there. But the start won’t be big, and it seems the film will clock 1-1.30 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1.

Tomorrow, another big film, Mufasa: The Lion King, will arrive in theatres. It’s a sequel to 2019’s The Lion King. As The Lion King was a huge hit, Mufasa is going to grab a good number of screens. On the other hand, Pushpa 2 is going strong. So, in between, Vanvaas will face a screen crunch and slip down on the priority list of moviegoers tomorrow.

If the content is good, Vanvaas might earn a respectable total in the long run, but as far as the start is concerned, the film will kick off its journey at the Indian box office on a dismal note.

