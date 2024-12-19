Singham Again has officially wrapped up its theatrical run. There were humongous expectations shouldered on the Avengers of Cop Universe. However, Rohit Shetty & Ajay Devgn’s film has concluded its box office journey on a losing note. Scroll below for the final breakdown!

Domestic Box Office Collection

After the first week, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had started leading the race against Singham Again. As most know, both films arrived in a box office clash on Diwali 2024 (November 1). In approximately 48 days, Ajay Devgn & Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer has made domestic earnings of 274.61 crores net.

Singham Again has wrapped its box office run in India behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which has minted 281.53 crores in its lifetime. It has been declared a losing affair, given its humungous budget of 340 crores. However, it has achieved many records, including becoming Ajay Devgn’s second highest-grossing film (after Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior). It is also the highest-grosser in Ajay Devgn’s cop franchise, leaving behind the domestic total of Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi.

Including taxes, the gross collections conclude at 324.03 crores.

Overseas Box Office Collection

Rohit Shetty’s directorial was expected to gross at least 100 crores in the overseas market. But that unfortunately did not happen as it has earned a total of 82.96 crores gross in its lifetime. Albeit, Singham Again is a success in the international arena.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the worldwide box office, Singham Agan has earned closing collections of 406.99 crores gross. It is now the highest-grosser of Ajay Devgn globally. As for Rohit Shetty, he was looking forward to beating the earnings of Chennai Express (422 crores gross) and recreating history. But that milestone has been missed by a few crores.

Take a look at the final box office breakdown of Singham Again below:

India net- 274.61 crores

India gross- 324.03 crores

Overseas gross- 82.96 crores

Worldwide gross- 406.99 crores

