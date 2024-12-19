Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 continues to have a splendid run at the Indian box office, and by the end of the second week, the magnum opus will repeat history. Baahubali 2 smashed 1000 crore net back in 2017, and now, after a wait of seven years, the Pushpa sequel will achieve the feat. In the meantime, it has registered the second-best second Wednesday in the history of Indian cinema. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 14!

The Sukumar-directed film maintained a stronghold during the second week’s weekdays. As expected, the film is being driven mainly by the Hindi-dubbed version. Even yesterday, the Hindi version contributed over 75% of the total collection, and 22 crores were registered. With this, the film clocked the second-biggest second Wednesday in history after Baahubali 2’s 30 crores.

Including day 14’s 22 crores, Pushpa 2 stands at a whopping 988.75 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office. Out of this, the biggest chunk of business comes from Hindi, which contributed 618.50 crores so far. If calculated, the Hindi version equals 62.55% of the total collection. The Telugu version has contributed 296.80 crores. It is followed by the Tamil version’s 52.35 crores. The Malayalam version has contributed 14 crores, while the Kannada version has earned only 7.10 crores so far.

Language-wise breakdown of Pushpa 2’s collection:

Telugu- 296.80 crores

Hindi- 618.50 crores

Tamil- 52.35 crores

Malayalam- 14 crores

Kannada- 7.10 crores

Total- 988.75 crores

Today, Pushpa 2 is expected to earn 18-19 crores at the Indian box office, thus marking the entry into the 1000 crore club. With this, it’ll become the second entrant of the club after Baahubali 2. Soon, it’ll overtake Baahubali 2’s 1031 crores to be the highest-grossing film in the history of Indian cinema. This feat will be achieved on the third Saturday (day 17).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Viduthalai 2 Box Office Day 1 Prediction: To Open With Over 100% Jump From Part 1, With An Outside Chance Of Hitting Double-Digits

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News