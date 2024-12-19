Viduthalai 2 is hitting theatres tomorrow. Starring Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, and Manju Warrier in key roles, the film is enjoying good pre-release buzz around itself. The response in pre-sales is also decent so far, indicating a good start at the Indian box office. The previous installment amassed almost 4 crore net on day 1, and this one is aiming for a much higher opening than that. Keep reading for a detailed prediction report!

The upcoming Kollywood crime thriller is written and directed by Vetrimaaran. Vetri is one of the promising and critically acclaimed filmmakers of the Tamil film industry, so there’s curiosity around the film. Also, as the predecessor was a decent box office success with highly positive reviews from critics, the sequel hype is definitely working on the ground level.

In the advance booking for opening day, Viduthalai 2 has sold tickets worth 2.58 crore gross at the Indian box office. This is a decent pace and as of 1 pm IST, 1.52 lakh+ tickets have been sold. In the final update, the number is expected to comfortably cross the 3 crore mark, putting the film in a comfortable position.

For those who don’t know, Viduthalai Part 1 registered a start of 3.85 crore net. Its sequel, Vidutalai 2 is aiming to earn 8-10 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1, which will be a jump of 107-159% as compared to predecessor. Currently, the film has an outside chance of scoring 10 crores. If word-of-mouth turns out to be favorable, it will automatically push over-the-counter ticket sales and the collection will comfortably reach the 10 crore mark.

So, for Vijay Sethupathi, it could be the first 10 crore opening of 2024. His last release, Maharaja, had registered a start of 4.70 crore net at the Indian box office.

