Maharaja, starring Vijay Sethupathi, is enjoying a superb run in China and recently wrapped up its second week. After a solid start, the film maintained momentum at ticket windows and entered the third week on a solid note. The film has unleashed a big milestone at the overseas box office thanks to its golden run in the Chinese market. Surprisingly, this feat has helped Vijay defeat Ajith Kumar and Sivakarthikeyan. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

For those who aren’t aware, the Kollywood thriller had a successful theatrical run during phase one. Made on a controlled budget, the film earned 84.13 crore gross (71.30 crore net) in India. Overseas, it earned 25 crore gross. Overall, it made an impressive 109.13 crore gross globally during the original run.

At the China box office, Maharaja is performing brilliantly and is cruising towards the 100 crore milestone. The latest update shows that the film raked in a solid 76 crores approx. in 15 days. If we add this to the original overseas tally of 25 crores, the total goes up to 101 crore gross, which is a big achievement. For Vijay Sethupathi, it has become the first 100 crore grosser in the overseas market.

Surprisingly, Vijay Sethupathi has outshined big Kollywood stars like Ajith Kumar and Sivakathikeyan. Though both these actors are big names in the industry, none of them has managed to score 100 crore grosser internationally. Siva tried his luck with Amaran, but the film wrapped up its overseas box office at 82 crore gross. So, it’s really a big milestone for Sethupathi.

In China, Maharaja is expected to comfortably cross the 100 crore milestone in the next few days. Along with that, the film will also enter the 200 crore club at the worldwide box office. Currently the global tally stands at 185.13 crore gross after adding China’s numbers to the phase one collection of 109.13 crore gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

