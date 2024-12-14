Pushpa 2 was the most anticipated film of 2024. The wait amid all the delays was worth it. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer is registering never-seen-before trends at the Indian box office. In only nine days, the action thriller has become the second highest-grossing Hindi-dubbed film. Scroll below for all the details.

Hindi Box Office Collection

The official figures are out and Pushpa 2 has maintained its 25 crores+ streak on day 9. Allu Arjun starrer accumulated 27.50 crores on the second Friday. The total earnings in the Hindi belt now stand at 461 crores. With the arrival of another weekend, the figures will boost today and tomorrow. The action thriller will comfortably enter the 500 crore club.

Pushpa 2: The Rule vs highest-grossing Hindi dubbed films

Previously, Allu Arjun’s sequel had surpassed Kalki 2898 AD (295 crores), RRR (277 crores), and Salaar (152 crores), among others, to become the third highest-grossing Hindi-dubbed South film. It has now surpassed KGF Chapter 2 (434.62 crores) to steal the second spot. That, too, in only 9 days, which is historic!

Pushpa 2 now only needs exactly 50 crores more to beat Baahubali 2 (511 crores) and conquer the top throne. That milestone will also be easily unlocked by the end of this weekend. Exciting times ahead!

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Hindi-dubbed South films below:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: 511 crores

Pushpa 2: 461 crores

KGF Chapter 2: 434.62 crores

Kalki 2898 AD: 295 crores

RRR: 277 crores

With the top spot, Pushpa 2: The Rule will break another massive record in South cinema. The run has been glorious, and many more milestones are expected to be achieved in its theatrical journey.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office (43 Days): A Plus Affair With 87% Returns & Victory Against Singham Again!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News