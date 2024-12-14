Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is refusing to slow down even after entering the 1000 crore club at the worldwide box office. There’s still a lot of fuel inside the tank, and the record-breaking spree will continue for long. In the recent development, the film crossed the mark of 1100 crores and is now just inches away from surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s highest-grossing film, Jawan. Keep reading to know the detailed report of day 9!

Yesterday, the magnum opus entered the second week, and as expected, the number of shows was reduced in India as well as overseas. Still, it hasn’t affected film as it fetched a mind-blowing number yesterday. On day 9 (second Friday), the film garnered 44.25 crore gross in India, which is hardly any drop compared to day 8’s 44.84 crore gross. Overseas, the collection went down a bit as 7 crore gross came yesterday as compared to Friday’s 10 crore gross. On the whole, the film earned 51.25 crore gross yesterday.

Including the second Friday’s numbers, Pushpa 2 stands at a colossal total of 913.02 crore gross (773.75 crore net) in India and 226 crore gross overseas. Combining both, the Sukumar directorial has amassed 1139.02 crore gross at the worldwide box office in just 9 days.

With 1139.02 crore gross already in the kitty, Pushpa 2 will surpass Jawan’s 1163.82 crore gross today to become the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of all time globally. After beating Jawan, the film will comfortably surpass Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 (1230 crore gross) by Sunday.

So, by the end of the second weekend, the Allu Arjun starrer will be the fourth highest-grossing Indian film ever after Dangal (1970 crore gross), Baahubali 2 (1800 crore gross), and RRR (1275.51 crore gross).

Worldwide collection breakdown of Pushpa 2:

India net- 773.75

India gross- 913.02

Overseas gross- 226

Worldwide gross- 1139.02

