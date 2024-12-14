Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is performing on a god level, and this rampage will remain for at least this entire month. Even in 2025, the strong run is expected to continue until Ram Charan’s Game Changer puts up some resistance due to its grand release. Continuing its record-breaking run, the magnum opus surpassed SS Rajamouli’s RRR on day 9, thus becoming the third highest-grossing film of all time at the Indian box office.

The second Friday began on a good note, with morning show occupancy above 10% for Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil shows. Afternoon shows saw a jump, crossing 20%. For evening shows, both Telugu and Hindi shows crossed 30%. Considering the weekend, the night shows were expected to pick up, and that’s what happened. In Hindi, it went up to 50%, while for Telugu, it went up to 45%. As it’s a new week, shows have been reduced to an extent, but since the performance was solid, the collection remained ultra-stable compared to the second Thursday.

On day 9, Pushpa 2 amassed a mind-blowing 37.50 crore net (all languages), with over 65% contribution coming from the Hindi version alone. Compared to day 8’s 38 crores, the film has shown an outstanding hold with almost no drop in collection. This indicates that Pushpa is going to have a blast at ticket windows today and tomorrow.

Including day 9’s numbers, Pushpa 2 stands at a staggering 773.75 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office. With this, the film has surpassed the lifetime collection of RRR (772 crores) to become the third highest-grossing Indian film after Baahubali 2 (1031 crores) and KGF Chapter 2 (856 crores).

In addition to surpassing RRR, the magnum opus also registered the highest collection for the second Friday at the Indian box office. The previous record holder was Baahubali 2, with a sum of 37 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Pushpa 2:

Day 1- 179.25 crores

Day 2- 97 crores

Day 3- 120 crores

Day 4- 143 crores

Day 5- 66 crores

Day 6- 52 crores

Day 7- 41 crores

Day 8- 38 crores

Day 9- 37.50 crores

Total- 773.75 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

