Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and Vidya Balan delivered a surprise this year with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Despite the box office clash with Singham Again, the horror-comedy enjoyed a fantastic run at the ticket windows. It has completed close to 1.5 months in theatres and is a success affair. Scroll below for ROI, worldwide earnings, and more updates!

Domestic Box Office Collection

Made on a budget of 150 crores, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has earned 281.46 crores in India so far. The Pushpa 2 storm is dominating the ticket windows, and all other releases have been severely impacted by it. Still, Kartik Aaryan starrer continues to mint moolah, although on the lower end. It earned approximately 2 lacs on Thursday and will possibly conclude its run this week.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Profits

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

This means the return on investment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 now stands at 131.46 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI% comes to 87.64%. Anees Bazmee’s directorial has gained a plus affair at the Indian box office.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

Take a look at the breakdown of BB3 worldwide earnings in the last 43 days:

India net- 281.46 crores

India gross- 332.12 crores

Overseas gross- 88.98 crores

Worldwide gross- 421.10 crores

BB3 vs Singham Again

Kartik Aaryan’s biggie will be officially ending the race with a victory against Singham Again. Ajay Devgn & Rohit Shetty’s film has minted around 406.94 crores gross in its global run. Both the films were released on the occasion of Diwali 2024.

