Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video was one of the year’s most talked-about films. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, the movie was released on October 11, 2024. Though it did not meet expectations, it could still recover its budget.

If you did not manage to catch the film in cinemas and were waiting for its release on OTT, we have exciting news for you.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Cast and Crew

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video stars Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri as a married couple—the two play Vicky Saluja and Vidya Saluja, respectively. A talented ensemble cast joins them, including Vijay Raaz as Police Officer Laadle, Mallika Sherawat as Chanda Rani, Mast Ali as Badshah, and Archana Puran Singh as Mrs. Saluja.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film also stars Mukesh Tiwari as Sajjan Kumar, Rakesh Bedi as Mr. Saluja, Tiku Talsania as Manoj Saluja, Ashwini Kalsekar as Bulbul Didi, Mubeen Saudagar as Sunil, Ishtiyak Khan as Chaabiwale Chacha, and Jaswant Singh Rathore as Shetty.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Plotline

Set in a small town in the 1990s, the film revolves around Vicky and Vidya, a newly married couple. All hell breaks loose when they lose a CD that contains their intimate video. The two go to extreme lengths to recover the CD to protect their relationship and reputation in the town.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: OTT Release Date & Platform

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala is all set to be released for Netflix streaming on Saturday, December 7th, 2024. Netflix officially announced the release date of the comedy film with a social media post:

“Baap ko, dada ko, bhai ko, sab ko bulalo – this weekend is about to be a family wali weekend 🥰 Jigra, Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video, and lots more are finally coming home,” the streaming platform captioned the post.

