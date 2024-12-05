The Kapoors, the Johars, the Pataudi family, and the Bachchan family are among the most celebrated families in the Indian film industry. However, one family that a few people tend not to mention in this discussion is the Roshan family. It features three generations of contributions to Indian cinema in the form of music, direction, and acting. Now, Netflix is set to unveil a documentary on the legacy of the Roshan family titled The Roshans.

The series will explore three generations of the family. It will cover everything from the contributions of music maestro Roshan Lal Nagrath to the visionary filmmaking of Rakesh Roshan and the unmatched charm and acting prowess of Hrithik Roshan. The documentary, to be directed by Sashi Ranjan, aims to provide a look into the Roshans’ professional and personal growth.

What To Expect From Netflix’s The Roshans?

Roshan family has had a massive impact on Indian cinema. It all began with Roshan Lal Nagrath, who composed unforgettable melodies in the 1950s and 1960s. His musical genius laid the foundation for the family’s legacy. He is most famous for his songs like Jo Waada Kiya Wo Nibhana Padega. His son Rakesh Roshan also made his name in the Indian cinema with films like Karan Arjun, Koi Mil Gaya, and Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. And there is, of course, Hrithik Roshan, who needs no introduction.

In a recent statement, the director Sashi Ranjan said, “Directing this docu-series has been an incredibly rewarding journey. Being invited into the Roshan family’s world and entrusted with their legacy is a privilege I am grateful for. It is an honor to bring their story of creativity, courage, and commitment to the world, and having Netflix house the legendary movie family’s stories was undoubtedly the only way to go.” Netflix’s VP of Content, Monika Shergill, also commented on the series.

“We are thrilled to present the story of a family that has touched the hearts of generations of cinema lovers with their timeless melodies and unforgettable tales—The Roshans. This heartfelt docu-series takes you on an emotional and nostalgic journey, uncovering the untold story of three generations of this iconic film family. We are deeply honored to share this beautiful and inspiring legacy with the world,” an official statement by Netflix said. Overall, The Roshans is set to take fans on a pleasant trip down memory lane.

