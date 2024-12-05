When Jee Le Zaraa was announced in 2021, everyone was excited. It would mark the first collaboration between three leading actresses of the current generation: Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif.

However, it has been three years, and the film has not gone on the floors. Over time, there have been speculations about the project being shelved, while some reports suggested that it would eventually get made.

Priyanka Chopra Talks About the Possibility of Jee Le Zaraa Still Happening

Priyanka Chopra recently interviewed with the Hindustan Times, where she was asked for an update on Jee Le Zaraa. The actress did not reveal any details about the film’s production and instead said, “You will need to speak to Excel (Farhan Akhtar’s production house) about that.”

Jee Le Zaraa was supposed to be a film about three female friends who go on a road trip. The movie was planned to begin filming in 2022, with Farhan Akhtar donning the director’s hat, but the project never went through.

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Priyanka opened up about her plans to return to Bollywood. The Citadel actress said she has been offered several scripts and might start work on a Hindi film soon.

“I meet many filmmakers here, and I read scripts. I have actively been looking for something to do in Hindi. This year was hectic for me. But I have something up my sleeve; I will leave it at that,” she said.

Alia Bhatt earlier revealed the Reason Behind Jee Le Zaraa Being Delayed.

While Priyanka Chopra dodged the question about Jee Le Zaraa, Alia Bhatt disclosed what was causing the shoot’s delay. In an interview with The Lallantop in October 2024, Alia revealed that aligning the dates of all three actresses and the director is demanding. Still, everyone is willing to make the film.

“We have not scheduled shooting. Definitely, hogi! (It will happen for sure). It’s a film that everybody—jo bhi key players hain uss film mein (the key players of the film)—actors, producers, director, everybody wants the film to happen,” the Jigra actress said at the time.

“Logistically, kaafi difficult ho raha tha to get all the dates together, but I think agar sabke zehan mein hai aur intent mein hain toh woh film ban jayegi (It is difficult to get the dates of the key players together, but everyone has it in their mind that the film has to be made),” she added.

