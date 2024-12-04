The second season of Citadel has officially wrapped up shooting. Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, the series completed shooting a few days ago, Chopra confirmed through Instagram. Taking to Instagram, she treated fans to behind-the-scenes content and moments from her farewell to the cast and crew. This season, directed by Joe Russon, promises to build on the momentum of the first season.

Made on a production budget of $300 million, the first season premiered in April 2023, and since then, it has spanned into a global franchise. The beloved cast of the first season is also set to return for the second season. An official timeline for the release of Citadel season 2 has yet to be discovered.

Everything we know about Citadel 2 so far

The first season of Citadel concluded with a dramatic twist, revealing that Richard Madden’s Mason Kane played a crucial role in the downfall of Citadel. Season 2 will likely explore the consequences of this revelation. Stanley Tucci returns as Bernard Orlick, the tech mastermind behind the Citadel, while Jack Reynor joins the cast in an undisclosed role​. Season 2 is expected to explore further the dynamics between Citadel agents and the sinister Manticore, who served as the first season’s antagonist.

Fans can now also rejoice that the series’ shooting has wrapped up. Taking it to Instagram, Chopra Jonas shared,d “We wrapped Citadel season 2!! This year has been a whirlwind for me, but to be surrounded by so much love and support makes everything easier. I’m so grateful to the cast and cred, especially my team, who propped me up. Now, I’m Diving into the holiday season. Sound on (sic)”

Amazon Prime Video’s Citadel has quickly grown into a global franchise. The “spyverse” also includes regional adaptations, such as the Italian series Citadel: Diana and the Indian spinoff Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Pra. Currently, fans have to sit tight and wait for Citadel 2 to connect all the dots. Considering that the Russos are the minds behind this universe, fans can be assured that this saga will eventually pay off.

