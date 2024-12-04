Triptii Dimri had a defining year in her career, as this was the first year she broke out as a mainstream commercial actress. As she rides the wave of success with her recent blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, she has experienced a transition from an actress who was once seen as the leading lady of independent, experimental cinema to now headlining commercial potboilers where she has to embrace a different space altogether.

She recently appeared on The Actresses Roundtable 2024, organized by Bollywood Hungama, where she spoke about her biggest learnings in the industry.

Triptii Dimri learned about being instinctive when it comes to her film choices

Triptii started with a film like Laila Majnu, which became a cult classic later but was initially not a big hit. She talked about being advised not to make a film like Bulbbul because it was one of the first films on Netflix that tried to establish itself in India then. She said, “ Bulbbul was one of the first eight films to come on Netflix, and many people advised me against it. They told me, ‘Don’t do it, don’t do it.’ But I had to do it, even if I didn’t get paid, even if the film didn’t get released. I wanted to experience her journey and story, and I’m glad I did that.”

Many appreciated her performance in Bulbbul for being different in storytelling and execution. She then had another beautiful performance in Qala. She then gave a defining performance in a cameo in Animal and followed it up with films like Bad Newz and Bhool Bhulaiya 3.

Triptii Dimri to be seen next in Dhadak 2

Triptii will next be seen in the movie Dhadak 2 opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film will be directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Karan Johar. With the success she has received, she is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry right now and will be looking at a glorious run in the years to come.

