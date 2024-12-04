Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in significant roles. It is the sequel to the widely successful Pushpa movie, released in 2021. It is one of the biggest franchises in the pan-Indian film industry. And when we say the term Pan-Indian, one name is always brought up: SS Rajamouli.

His movies Bahubali and Bahubali 2 were the first movies to open the doors of Pan-India, which he further ruled with RRR. Now, the Telugu film industry is all set for another blockbuster with Pushpa 2, and its director Sukumar went to Rajamouli for his advice and consultation. As he revealed in a recent conversation, the veteran director seems highly impressed with Sukumar’s work.

SS Rajamouli Says that Allu Arjun’s Entry Scene in Pushpa 2 Was Excellent

As the much-anticipated film gears up for its grand release, the buzz around it has reached a fever pitch. Adding fuel to the excitement, SS Rajamouli recently heaped praise on Allu Arjun’s electrifying entry scene, describing it as “excellent,” as quoted by 123Telugu. During a pre-release event in Hyderabad, the RRR director shared his experience visiting the set at Ramoji Film City a few months ago, where director Sukumar gave him a sneak peek of the introduction scene.

Rajamouli’s reaction was full of praises. “Sukumar showed me Pushparaj’s introduction scene. It was excellent. I told Sukku and Bunny only one thing — the scene will be as magnificent as Devi Sri Prasad’s background score for it; the scope is limitless,” he revealed. He further expressed his confidence in the movie’s success: “The world will witness the true range of Pushpa 2 by the night of December 4. I don’t have to wish the team great success, so all the best to us.”

At the event, the director also discussed the possibility of Pushpa 3. Sukumar said that he had caused Allu Arjun a lot of pain for the second movie, and thus, if the actor said yes, they could make the movie. More precisely, if Arjun is willing to give another three years, then Pushpa 3 may be a reality.

