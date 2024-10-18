There have been many Indian blockbusters but none like SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise. The epic action films made Prabhas a pan-Indian superstar, and his fandom is spread worldwide today. Baahubali 3 may just have been confirmed. It is expected to achieve many milestones at the box office. Scroll below for the 3 biggest records it will aim for!

Baahubali 3 is happening?

As per Desimartini, Kanguva producer KE Gnanavel Raja has confirmed that SS Rajamouli is working on the threequel. He allegedly spoke to the filmmakers and found out they’re working on Baahubali 3 after the massive success of the previous two films. It is to be noted that Prabhas and writer Vijayendra Prasad have previously denied the possibilities. This is a major development, and we certainly cannot keep calm.

Box Office Records

Baahubali was a storm at the box office. The sequel, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, surpassed all expectations and became the second highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office. The threequel will now be competing with its predecessors as well as other biggies to achieve some huge feat in its lifetime.

Take a look at 3 big box office records Baahubali 3 is expected to break:

Highest Grossing film in India

In 2017, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion did the impossible as it raked in a mammoth 1031 crores in all languages in India. No other film could come anywhere close. On the second spot with a considerable margin is KGF Chapter 2, which earned 856 crores in its lifetime. The threequel starring Prabhas will now be competing to conquer the throne. And well, it’s very much possible because in SS Rajamouli, we truly believe!

Highest Indian Grosser at the Worldwide Box Office

The sequel had also surpassed every possible Indian film except Dangal (1970 crores gross) to become the second highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office. It made collections of 1800 crores globally, missing the spot with a margin of 170 crores.

It is now to be seen whether Baahubali 3 will become the biggest film in the franchise and leave behind Dangal to rewrite history at the worldwide box office.

Highest-Grossing Indian film in North America

SS Rajamouli directed sequel had also left behind every single Indian film to become the biggest Indian grosser in the USA/ Canada markets. Will Prabhas’ upcoming installment beat its predecessor with earnings higher than 183.40 crores gross to become the highest-grossing film in North America? Only time will tell.

