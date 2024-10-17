Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan maintained a steady pace after witnessing a brutal drop on Monday. The performance on Wednesday was similar to that of Tuesday, with a negligible drop. As a result, it successfully crossed the 210 crore mark at the worldwide box office. While the collection is much below expectations, considering the mammoth budget, the film is managing to achieve some feats during its theatrical run. Now, the next target is surpassing Petta’s lifetime collection.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the Kollywood action drama was released amid high expectations as Rajinikanth returned after the grand success of Jailer. Ever since it was released on October 10, the film has enjoyed decent word-of-mouth among the ticket-buying audience. However, maybe due to its genre and lack of mass appeal, the film isn’t fetching big numbers on the global level.

On day 7, Vettaiyan did a business of 4.17 crores net, which was a steady pace after earning 4.41 crores on Tuesday. Including this, the film stands at 120.58 crores net at the Indian box office. Inclusive of taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 142.28 crores. In overseas, it has slowed down miserably, and so far, it has earned 71 crores gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 213.28 crores gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Vettaiyan (after 7 days):

India net – 120.58 crores

India gross – 142.28 crores

Overseas gross – 71 crores

Worldwide gross – 213.28 crores

With 213.28 crores gross in the kitty already, the film is on track to surpass Rajinikanth’s Petta’s lifetime collection. For the uninitiated, Petta did a business of 235 crores gross upon its release in 2019.

Today is the last day of an 8-day extended opening week, and it seems that the Rajinikanth starrer will end its first week with a gross of around 218 crores.

