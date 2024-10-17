The Ganesh and Malvika Nair starrer Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi was an entertaining offering at the Kannada box office. The movie impressed the critics and had a fairly successful run at the box office. Let us look at its closing collections at the Indian box office as it ends its theatrical run. The movie was released on August 15, 2024, and had a stable theatrical run of two months, which is quite impressive.

Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi Closing Box Office Collection

The Ganesh and Malvika Nair starrer closed its Indian box office run with 19.40 crore. The movie was struggling to achieve the 20 crore milestone and came very close to the same. However, the day-wise collections began to drop drastically towards the end, which made achieving this milestone challenging. Even though it missed out on this milestone, the movie nevertheless turned out to be a success at the box office.

Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi To Release On OTT Soon?

Those who missed out on watching the Ganesh and Malvika Nair starrer romantic comedy in the theatres need not be disappointed. The movie will soon be released on the OTT sphere. Yes, you heard that right! The film will reportedly be released on the OTT streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. However, the release date of the same has not been confirmed yet. However, there are reports that the film will be on Amazon Prime Video by the end of October. That is not much of a wait, so fans will soon be able to enjoy the movie on OTT.

About The Movie

Apart from Ganesh and Malvika Nair, Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi also stars Saranya Shetty, Ramakrishna, and Srinivasa Murthy in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Srinivas Raju. The plot revolves around the love story of two individuals coming from different sections of the society.

