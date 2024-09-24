The Ganesh and Malvika Nair starrer Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi has been one of the most entertaining offerings of this year in the Kannada film industry. The movie has been going steady with its box office collection but is still struggling to reach the 20 crore mark. Look at how the movie fared at the Kannada box office on its 40th day.

Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi Box Office Collection Day 40

The movie earned 0.03 crore on its 40th day. This was a sharp decline from the collections of the last two days. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 18.11 crore. While the numbers are steady, the movie has yet to reach the 20 crore target after coming so close to the same. The film had earned 0.17 crore on its 39th day.

Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi’s Endearing Storyline

Fans have appreciated the sweet rom-comish storyline of Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi. The chemistry between Ganesh and Malvika Nair has also garnered a lot of love from the fans. The plot revolves around Krishnam (Ganesh), a billionaire’s son who falls in love with an orphan Pranaya (Malvika). He pretends to be her valet to win her love. The couple soon conquer the differences in their social strata to make their love win against all odds.

The movie has been directed by Srinivas Raju. It also stars Saranya Shetty, Ramakrishna, and Srinivasa Murthy in pivotal roles. It was written by AV Shiva Sai, and the music was composed by Arjun Janya. Some tracks like ‘Dwapara’ and ‘Chinamma’ have already become chartbusters. The film was supposed to witness a July release earlier, but for some unknown reasons, the release date got postponed to August 15, 2024, on Independence Day. However, Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi has indeed brought success to the Kannada box office.

