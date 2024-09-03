With a heated box office market from all spheres of the Indian film industry, the Kannada film industry is also managing to entice the audience commercially and critically. We are talking about the Srinivas Raju directorial Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, released on August 15. Even though the film opened to only 10 lakh, it gradually grew steadily at the box office due to positive word of mouth.

Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi Takes A Decent Jump

On its 19th day, Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi witnessed a good jump of around 0.76% from its 18th day. While on its 18th day, the Srinivas Raju directorial earned 0.9 crore, it witnessed an upward graph on its 19th day. The Ganesh and Malvika Nair starrer earned 0.14 crore on its 19th day. Even though the movie’s progress is slow, it is still managing to see an improvement with each passing day.

Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi Crosses 17 Crore Worldwide

Krishnam Pranya Sakhi has now earned 15.31 crore on the Indian box office belt. The Kannada film’s worldwide collections amount to 17.3 crore. It will be interesting to see whether the film’s collection manages to see a further increase and it attains the 20 crore mark worldwide. The movie faced slight competition from the Kannada film Bheema which was released on August 9. Due to the advantage of having an earlier release and belonging to the thrilling action genre, the Duniya Vijay starrer remained triumphant over Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi and earned a total collection of 23 crore.

About Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi

Rated 8.4 on IMDb, the comedy film is directed by Srinivas Raju. The film stars Ganesh and Malavika Nair along with Saranya Shetty, Ramakrishna, and Srinivasa Murthy. The official synopsis says, “A wealthy tycoon’s son becomes a valet to win the heart of a girl from a humble background. Determined to marry her, he faces challenges in gaining approval from her parents.”

