The Kannada film industry has witnessed a resurgence in recent weeks, with the box office successes of Duniya Vijay’s Bheema and Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi. Despite the latter’s release just a week after Bheema, both films have continued to perform well. Keep reading to know more!

Duniya Vijay’s Bheema has been nothing short of a box-office sensation. Produced on a modest budget of 8 crore, the film has shattered expectations, raking in an astonishing 20.15 crore in just 13 days. The film’s gross India total, after including 18% taxes, comes to 23.77 crore.

This remarkable feat translates into a staggering profit of 12.15 crore, yielding an impressive ROI of 156.25%.

Bheema’s extraordinary success has solidified its position as the first super-hit Kannada film of the year. The film’s captivating narrative and Duniya Vijay‘s stellar performance and powerful action sequences have resonated strongly with audiences, driving its box office dominance. Finally, positive word-of-mouth from satisfied viewers has played a crucial role in the film’s success.

About Bheema

Duniya Vijay’s directorial venture is a hard-hitting exploration of Bengaluru’s pervasive drug problem. The film, which features debutants Ashwini, Black Dragon Manju, and Gili Gili Chandru, delves into the dark underbelly of the city’s drug trade, offering a cautionary tale about its devastating consequences.

Bheema’s plot revolves around the titular character who becomes embroiled in the fight against the drug mafia. The film paints a vivid picture of the complex network of drug dealers and suppliers that operate in the city, highlighting the insidious nature of addiction and its impact on individuals and communities.

Vijay’s signature style, which was evident in his previous success Salaga, shines through in this gritty film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

