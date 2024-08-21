August 15, 2024, witnessed a massive clash between as many as 13 big films. In Hindi, it was Stree 2, Vedaa & Khel Khel Mein; in Telugu, there was Double iSmart & Mr Bachchan. In Malayalam, there were Vaazha and Nunakkuzhi, and Tamil films Demonte Colony 2 & Thangalaan clashed. Out of these 9 major clashes, except for Vedaa, Khel Khel Mein, and Mr Bachchan, the rest are still bringing numbers at the box office.

Demonte Colony 2 Day 6 Box Office Collection

On the sixth day, the horror film starring Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar tried to stick to the pace and bring 1.05 crore at the box office. This Tuesday collection is the lowest day for the film that roared on the first Sunday, threatening Thangalaan!

On the first Sunday, Demonte Colony 2 roared giving a tough competition to Chiyaan Vikram‘s Thangalaan and earned 5.25 crore at the box office. Thangalaan in the meanwhile earned 5.65 crore on Sunday. However, while both the Tamil films witnessed drop on Monday, Tuesday has been a much significant drop from Sunday!

Demonte Colony 2 Witnesses 80% Drop From Sunday!

From its highest earning day on Sunday, the horror flick witnessed a huge 80% drop on Tuesday. The film collected 1.60 crore on day 5, Monday.

About Demonte Colony 2

Rated 8.3 on IMDb, the horror film directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu stars VJ Archana, Arulnithi, Priya Bhavani Shankar & C Arunpandian. The official synopsis of the horror flick says, “A group of friends who return to a cursed location, driven by curiosity and the quest to uncover the truth behind the malevolent spirits that reside there.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

