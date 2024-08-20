Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao‘s Stree 2 is just 2 days and 52 crore away to create history as the highest-grossing film of the year 2024. The horror comedy on Tuesday, the sixth day of its release, has shown a tremendous pace at the box office window, promising a roaring number.

Stree 2 Day 6 Ticket Sales

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film has managed to sell 3.08 lakh tickets on BMS. In fact, from 6-7 pm, the film sold 25.5K tickets per hour. This is when it is a working week and the holiday season is over. But the audiences have chosen to stick around with the film.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection

In five days, the film has managed to collect 242 crore and will touch the 300 crore mark by the end of this week. Looking at the pace of the film, it is most likely to roar over the weekend yet again taking the route to 400 crore club!

Aiming To Beat Kalki 2898 AD

In the next two days, Stree 2 is all set to beat Prabhas’s Kalki 2898 AD’s 295 crore net in Hindi, claiming the spot for the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024. This spot will be unbeatable for a good number of days until the next big release arrives on Diwali (or a miracle happens.)

1000 Crore On Cards?

The horror comedy has already crossed the 300 crore mark worldwide and is the fourth Indian film to do so in the year 2024, after HanuMan, Fighter, and Kalki 2898 AD. However, it would be very interesting to see if the film maintains its pace at the box office hitting an impossible 1000 crore mark at the box office!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

